Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event coming to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Anyone interested in learning more about electric vehicles can stop by the front entrance of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 4 to test drive or ride in a variety of electric and hybrid cars and electric bikes. The event outside the zoo is free.
The Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event will take place during the zoo’s Chillin’ with Polar Bears weekend, which encourages people to reduce vehicle emissions and shrink their carbon footprint to limit the impacts of climate change.
A team of electric vehicle experts will answer questions about everything from how to charge an electric vehicle to the carbon and fuel cost reduction benefits of going electric.
Attendees can also pick up free energy conservation tips, and participate in family friendly activities to learn about habitat and climate protection.
“We support electric vehicles because they are a clean alternative to traditional vehicles – especially when the electricity that fuels them comes from renewables like the hydroelectricity Tacoma Power provides its customers,” said Tacoma Power Superintendent Chris Robinson. “We think it’s important to provide information about electric vehicles, and this event is a great way to do that.”
“Helping people learn how to reduce their carbon footprints fits well with the mission of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium,” Conservation Engagement Manager Karen Povey said. “We are an Arctic Ambassador Center and home to a number of species that are threatened by the effects of climate change. Zoo animals like polar bears Boris and Blizzard inspire our visitors to take action that we hope will help their counterparts in the wild.”
Test drives and rides will be first-come, first-served. Participants must be over 21 and show a valid driver’s license to test drive a vehicle.
“This event is part of a larger effort to double electric vehicle sales in Washington and Oregon by 2020,” said Jeff Allen, executive director of Forth. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with local utilities and other organizations to show people in person just how much fun electric cars can be.”
Comments
JAMES H. NICHOLS III says
Hi Steve, Mr Neufeld:
Through the joys of UR father n mother at Christ Lutheran Church and supported them during my 3 daughters confirmation classes with UR parents. I would ask to join UR team of the “Old” Suburban Times. The one and only “Lakewood Log” that has provided the news 4 the acquaint “Little Town of Lakewood” since the late 1940’s early 50’s.
And 2 U Mr Ben Sclair,
By chance R U a member of Christ Lutheran Church and was UR father n mother too?
This is one way 2 follow the small town news upon the now “Greater City of Lakewood” Yet! Receiving local news through the “The Weekly” newspaper. Reading local High School sports and support about our Military and local politicians n politics. Which may include the “Ranger,” who is now the JBLM. I still consider Fort Lewis and McChord Air Force Base as the primary names to this local connection.
Thank U,
James H. Nichols III
SFC Retired
US Navy Vietnam Vet
US Army Afghanistan Vet
State of Washington Retired – DSHS n OSPI