Pierce Transit seeking applicants for Community Transportation Advisory Group

Pierce Transit is accepting applications to fill three vacancies on its Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG). CTAG members serve an important role as informed stakeholders, providing feedback on Pierce Transit’s proposed plans, policies and services, and acting as communication links between Pierce Transit and their various networks. Applicants must either reside, be actively employed, volunteer or be a full-time student within the Pierce Transit service area. The CTAG group meets once monthly.

Application materials may be obtained at Pierce Transit’s website, piercetransit.org/ctag-application, or at Pierce Transit Administrative Offices, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays (served by Routes 3, 4, and 48). Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 22, 2017.

Interviews will take place the week of Dec. 11, with new member orientation in Jan. 2018. For more details about the application and selection process, contact Pierce Transit Business Partnership Administrator Penny Grellier at 253.589.6886.