New northbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge opens to ramp traffic on Saturday

TACOMA – Contractor crews building the new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge will close ramps and a single lane of northbound I-5 tonight in preparation for ramp traffic to begin crossing the new bridge on Saturday.

From 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, the following ramps will close to traffic:

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East (exit #136A)

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road (exit #136B)

A single lane on northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

During the closures, signed detours will be in place. The Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will remain open. The closures are necessary so crews can install signs, set barrier, pave and stripe. This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

Once the ramps re-open, drivers using those ramps will enter and exit the highway in new locations.

Drivers who use the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will cross the new 1,569 foot Puyallup River Bridge prior to merging with mainline I-5 traffic.

Drivers on northbound I-5 heading to the Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street East will exit mainline I-5 south of the river and cross the new Puyallup River Bridge to reach the interchange. The new exit is approximately a half-mile south of the current exit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation provided a graphic on Flickr that shows the new ramp locations and work zone.

Shifting the ramp traffic onto the new bridge allows crews to build lanes to match the new alignment of northbound I-5 leading up to the new bridge. If weather cooperates, all northbound I-5 traffic could be driving on the new bridge as soon as spring 2018.

Ramp and lane closures for the week of Oct. 30:

Monday, Oct. 30

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) exit to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour on southbound I-5 to the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour on southbound I-5 to the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour on southbound I-5 to the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange and back to northbound I-5.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour on southbound I-5 to the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the 56th Street interchange and back to northbound I-5.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Nov. 3

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour on southbound I-5 to the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at TacomaTraffic.com.