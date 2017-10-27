Make a Difference Day is Saturday, help make a difference in Lakewood

This summer 10-year-old Lakewood resident Malikhi Griffin walked into Lakewood City Hall with a sandwich bag filled with coins. Inside was $21.50.

He met with Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Mary Dodsworth and handed the bag over, telling her he was giving the money to the city to buy more plants for the city’s parks.

“I wanted to raise money for the city because I think it’s important to have things like parks and things like that so people can get into nature more,” the fifth grader said.

On Saturday Malikhi will be at Fort Steilacoom Park to help volunteers plant trees around Waughop Lake as part of the national Make a Difference Day event. One of the trees was purchased using his donation.

Malikhi loves the beauty of nature, he said, and wants to see “more plants added” in his community. His donation this summer is the second time he’s given his hard-earned savings to the city to help with beautification efforts.

The city appreciations Malikhi’s generosity and participation in our community events – he helped during Parks Appreciation Day in April, too. We can’t wait to see what great things are in store for this young man and his continued involvement with Lakewood.

Want to help Malikhi Saturday? Head to Fort Steilacoom Park to help with tree planting around Waughop Lake or grave site restoration from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Or head to The Little Church on the Prairie for other events requiring less manual labor, including:

Operation Christmas Child: Packing boxes to be delivered to children in countries around the world who lack basic items like shoes and socks, and who may have never tasted candy! We will be making an item to send and writing a personal note.

LASA Box Wrapping: We will team with the Living Assistance Support Alliance (LASA) here in Lakewood to help them wrap items for the holidays. Their headquarters is a few blocks from the church.

Moldova Girls: Moldova is one of Europe’s poorest countries. Help cut fabric (bring scissors!) to be made into necessary items for girls ages 10-18. They will be delivered by the project leader when she goes there on a mission trip in 2018.

Contact Recreation Coordinator Cameron Fairfield at cfairfield@cityoflakewood. us, 253-983-7827 for more information about how to get involved with the city’s tree planting event.