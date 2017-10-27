Lakewood free community cleanup is Saturday/Sunday

Pierce County Refuse is opening its Lakewood Transfer Station Saturday (Oct. 28) and Sunday (Oct. 29) between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the first-ever free Fall Community Cleanup, hosted by the City of Lakewood and LeMay County Refuse.

A photo ID or a recent utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance, please contact 253-875-5053/800-34-LEMAY.

For items in good condition that aren’t ready for the trash there will be a donation truck on site to collect items for reuse (i.e. either a Goodwill truck or St. Vincent DePaul).

Details:

Where: Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW, Lakewood

When: Oct. 28 and 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items accepted:

We will accept general cleanup debris from home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture for disposal.

These items will be accepted for recycling or donation: DRY mattresses Clothing Scrap metal Tires



Items not accepted:

Yard waste: this can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week curbside

Hazardous waste

TVs, computers and other electronics

Paint

Propane tanks and cylinders

Automotive parts and accessories

Construction and roofing material

Commercial garbage

Regular garbage that is picked up curbside

FAQs:

Will you accept appliances?

We cannot accept any appliances as they can’t be put into the landfill. Residents can contact these companies that recycle appliances:

Recycling Resources, 253-537-1400

Appliance NW, 253-301-2405

What does general cleanup debris/yard waste mean?

General cleanup debris refers to non-organic items such as old toys, lawn furniture, unwanted items stored in garages, etc.

Yard waste refers to organic material that we currently pick up in the blue yard waste bins that residents currently have. This material is typically grass clippings, leave, tree trimmings, small bushes, etc. These are also accepted free of charge at the LRI Compost Facility located in Puyallup.

Will old furniture be accepted?

Yes it will be accepted if it’s not worthy of donation.