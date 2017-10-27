Judge Whitener named keynote speaker for 2018 Black Women Rise Conference

Superior Court Presiding Judge Elizabeth Martin is pleased to announce that Judge G. Helen Whitener has been asked to be the keynote speaker at the 2018 Black Women Rise Conference in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Judge Whitener played a role at the 2017 Conference’s Multigenerational Panel and has been asked to return as the keynote speaker. Along with her keynote speech, Judge Whitener will also be providing a separate presentation titled “Racism & Sexism in the Law”.

The Black Women Rise Conference which takes place March 16-17, 2018, is one of many projects coordinated by a coalition of female activists, academics, dreamers, and doers who are committed to the empowerment of women/girls, the elimination of racism, and the building of sustainable networks and coalitions. This two-day multigenerational, multiracial gathering featuring female speakers, entertainers, and presenters of African descent, will address all issues of interest and importance to black women (and those who care about them) in today’s world.

About Judge Whitener

Judge Whitener has been a member of the Pierce County Superior Court Bench since her appointment by Governor Jay Inslee on Jan. 13, 2015. Prior to her position with Superior Court, Judge Whitener was an Industrial Insurance Appeals Judge in Washington State for two 2 years and a Managing Partner at Whitener Rainey Writt PS for eight years. Judge Whitener was previously an attorney with Pierce County’s Department of Assigned Counsel, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with Pierce County and Island County, and an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney with the City of Olympia. Judge Whitener is a member of the Washington State Minority and Justice Committee and is also Co-Chair for the Superior Court Judges Association, Equality and Fairness Committee. She is a member of the International Association of Women Judges, the International Association of LGBT Judges and the National Association of Women Judges. Judge Whitener is a graduate of Baruch College, City University in New York with a B.B.A. and holds a Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law.

About Pierce County Superior Court

Pierce County Superior Court is the second largest Superior Court in the State of Washington and is proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Pierce County. The Court is staffed with 22 judges and nine commissioners. There are three sites where court is held; the County-City Building (930 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma) Remann Hall Juvenile Court (5501 6th Ave., Tacoma), and Western State Hospital (9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood). For more information, please visit Superior Court’s website.