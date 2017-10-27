Caring for Kids Stuff the Bus!

On November 4th, between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, Caring for Kids will be holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” for the holidays in front of Clover Park High School. With the help of kid and adult volunteers we will be collecting new toys and monetary donations to help support our Holiday Fair in December. By Christmas last year we had helped 685 families with food and gifts. Please help us make a difference for our families in need! For more information call Diane at 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net.