Washington still leads as #1 Bike Friendly State

Pedal power is still strong in Washington as the League of American Bicyclists once again ranks the state as No. 1 “Bicycle Friendly State in America.” Washington has been a leader in the nation for every year since 2008 when the League began its program.
“Our efforts to support bicycling in Washington through our policies and investments is clearly paying off,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “As a state we have invested in Safe Routes to School for a healthier next generation and in a transportation system that supports safer biking and walking mobility options for Washingtonians. I appreciate the work of our Bicycle Friendly communities, businesses and universities that have all contributed to building active, healthy transportation options.”
Each state is ranked based on its score in five categories: Infrastructure and Funding; Education and Encouragement; Legislation and Enforcement; Policies and Programs; Evaluation and Planning; and, Discretionary Scoring.
“It’s great to once again lead the nation in recognizing that bicycling is an important part of a multimodal transportation system,” said Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar. “We’re committed to providing transportation choices for all users of the system – including people who bike and walk. We have more work to do, but this ranking affirms that we’re on the right path.”
The League credited Washington for passage of its 16-year Connecting Washington funding package, including more than $20 million per year for bicycling and walking projects. It also noted Washington State Department of Transportation’s creation of the new, statewide Active Transportation Division as another reason why the state has retained its spot as a national leader in improving conditions for people who bike and walk.
Comments
Myron Johnson says
Roger,
I just saw the Washington Dept. of Trans. article that talked about encouraging people to get out of doors and use your bicycle paths and walkways between cities and local areas favored by the general population here in Washington. Your support didn’t have anything to do with your working at Otak way back in the late 80’s and 90’s where we were working on transportation projects that ended up getting built in the Seattle to Tacoma portion of the state – did it? Just kidding – of course – you would have funded them anyway (but this is the best way to get them built before the Fed’s pull all funding for infrastructure projects).
Keep them rolling out new multi-modal forms of transportation. We ‘Northwesterners’ aren’t limited with the amount of rain we have each year (are we)?
Myron (Olympia – Tumwater)