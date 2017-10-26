The Alzheimer’s Association to host Tacoma Town Hall

The Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter is hosting a Town Hall in Tacoma Nov. 14 (9:30 am-11 am). This event is one of 15 being held across Washington and Northern Idaho to educate community members on the Washington State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias.

“These town halls are an effort to continue the attention of state officials to the importance of addressing the challenges of better supporting people with Alzheimer’s and those who care for them.” says Executive Director Bob Le Roy.

The State Plan will help public and private sectors organize to address the growing population of diagnosed individuals in Washington. It addresses meeting the needs of caregivers, reducing stigma associated with dementia, raising awareness, increasing availability and affordability of long-term services and it also supports increasing the quality and availability of paid aides.

The Town Hall will be held at People’s Community Center (1602 MLK Jr. Way, Tacoma, WA 98405) and free to attend. No prior registration required.