The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce Transit Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Pierce Transit by Government Finance Officers Association of the  United  States and  Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) .  The Certificate of Achievement  is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. and its attainment  represents  a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story  and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *