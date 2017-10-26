Letter: Young Adult Voice for Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Andie Gernon
Electing Ria Johnson-Covington to Lakewood’s City Council will add energy, enthusiasm, diversity and the voice of those under 35, perhaps the first of a new generation of Lakewood leaders.
Some 15 years ago, I was on the Lakewood City Council, Ria J was a standout on Lakewood’s Youth Council. She’s a product of Lakewood schools, independent since her teens, largely responsible for her own upbringing. Now married to a former Army man, she works for a large insurance company.
After years as a committed volunteer, Ria successfully moved to jobs in non-profits: Tacoma Urban League, Healthy Marriage/Responsible Fatherhood Coalition, Greater Pierce County Community Network. She has lobbied the legislature for kids and families. Active in many and varied efforts, she has paid her dues, learning every step of the way.
Ria J is ready to serve in elective office, will do her homework and serve us well. I am a fan of Ria Johnson-Covington.
David Anderson says
It is further worth noting that Ria Johnson-Covington, who is opposing incumbent John Simpson, has gone on record as stating she would work to send the Rental Inspection Program (RIP) – the Lakewood City Council-passed ordinance that would place government- and government-approved inspectors in all, with few exceptions, private rental properties throughout the entire city – back to the drawing board when elected.
Simpson, on the other hand, who voted for the RIP, also made the motion to approve the $200,000 cost overrun for the software – just the software – to support the RIP. Marie Barth, the lone city councilmember who at one time opposed the RIP, seconded that motion. It was passed by the Lakewood City Council without discussion.
Those who should serve in public office ideally would be those to whom the following mattered:
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized. – 4th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.”