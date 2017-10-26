Letter: Young Adult Voice for Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Andie Gernon

Electing Ria Johnson-Covington to Lakewood’s City Council will add energy, enthusiasm, diversity and the voice of those under 35, perhaps the first of a new generation of Lakewood leaders.

Some 15 years ago, I was on the Lakewood City Council, Ria J was a standout on Lakewood’s Youth Council. She’s a product of Lakewood schools, independent since her teens, largely responsible for her own upbringing. Now married to a former Army man, she works for a large insurance company.

After years as a committed volunteer, Ria successfully moved to jobs in non-profits: Tacoma Urban League, Healthy Marriage/Responsible Fatherhood Coalition, Greater Pierce County Community Network. She has lobbied the legislature for kids and families. Active in many and varied efforts, she has paid her dues, learning every step of the way.

Ria J is ready to serve in elective office, will do her homework and serve us well. I am a fan of Ria Johnson-Covington.