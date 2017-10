Adopt Featured Pet King. This regal rabbit is a sweet boy who loves hop time — aka play enrichment — and spending quality time with his person.

The lovable one-year-old Shorthaired Rabbit is the spitting image of Peter Cottontail, and is looking forward to many years of hoppin’ down the bunny trail with his new family.

Stop by and meet King today — #A521948. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.