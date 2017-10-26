Halloween events for goblins and ghouls at Pierce County Libraries

TACOMA – Scare up some friends and visit one of the many Halloween events at Pierce County Library System locations. Decorate pumpkins, try Horrorgami or listen to spooky stories around a campfire. All events are guaranteed to provide a frightfully good time.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

Creepy, Crawly Halloween Event: Live Owl, Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 2 p.m.

Join For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation as they introduce different species of live owls from the Northwest. Learn facts about the owls and view them up close! All ages.

Spooky Stories around the Campfire, Tillicum Pierce County Library, 2 p.m.

Hear scary stories at this spooky story time along with a pretend fire. Bring pillows and blankets to sit around the fire. All ages.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017

Downtown DuPont Trick or Treating, DuPont Pierce County Library, 3:30-5 p.m.

Stop by the library during the City of DuPont’s Downtown Trick or Treat event for treats and

giveaways. All ages.

