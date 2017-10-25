Spanky Burger & Brew – Restaurant Review

Peg and I stopped in on a whim. We didn’t know what to expect. We’ve dined within several yards of this new Sixth Avenue (& South Pine) restaurant many times. Next door is the Original Pancake House.

The menu on the wall is fairly easy to read. Since Peg ordered fries, I ordered a Caesar salad. I ordered the Bacon Bleu and a Chocolate Marshmallow malt. I wasn’t really hungry enough to order the malt . . . especially large, but I rarely see this combination available.

The interior is a little strange. There’s a fairly large wide open area as soon as you walk in. I’m guessing this is to welcome a lot of people, but we were there shortly after one on Monday afternoon, and there was no line for ordering. This is important because as we looked around for a place to sit, we had decisions to make. There was a table right near the front doors, so we didn’t want to sit there facing potential wind. There’s a bar area in the center with stools attached to the floor, which had hard metal seats and then there was an area with stools and cushions for small butt people. The high table is set up to accommodate three people, but you could never squeeze in three people on those stools and fit under the table unless the people were very friendly and at ease with each other. Actually, there are two rows like this. What were they thinking?

We finally chose a table by the window with a similar problem. The table was set up as a four-topper meaning four people siting on the four chairs and eating at the table. For Peg and me, I moved one chair away from the table and Peg sat diagonally as opposed to opposite me. If four regular adults came for burgers this might not work. Now, this in important in that this restaurant calls itself, Spanky Burger & Brew, which would mean adults are expected. While not all of my friends are petite, they are also not overly huge. But of our close friends three of the husbands are over six feet tall and two hundred plus pounds each. Size matters to most people, but , not the designers of Spanky Burger.

Okay, onto the good stuff. The Caesar salad was really fresh. Peg’s Veggie Burger gathered a nice thumbs up from her. Guacamole was spread on the lightly toasted bun. There were tomato slices and red onion rings and lettuce as well. The French fries were excellent. Besides having some skin/peal on occasional pieces (which we like), each one had a nice little crunch as well.

My Chocolate Marshmallow shake was excellent. My server asked how I liked it. It was supper thick. I really liked it, but I think the ones I used to get from Dairy Queen had more chocolate. Next time I might order a Double Chocolate and Marshmallow Malt. Don’t get me wrong, however . . . it was really good.

My burger . . . I had forgotten to ask for medium rare, but other than that, the burger as it was served was absolutely perfect. I didn’t know what to expect. With the spanky thing going, I thought there might not be enough juices. But, no worry. The burger by itself, would have brought me back. We enjoyed our lunch and will return. We would recommend it for pre-functions at Tacoma Little Theatre, but for the seat restrictions.