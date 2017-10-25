Public meeting Thursday night to review American Lake vegetation management plan

The City of Lakewood recently received grant funding to pay for an aquatic vegetation management plan for American Lake.

The city requested the grant because of an increase in Eurasian Watermilfoil in American Lake. Eurasian Watermilfoil is a non-native, invasive aquatic plant that is spreading the lake. The city wants to control the watermilfoil and its spread, but must first get state approval of its management plan by the Department of Ecology.

A public meeting is planned for Thursday (Oct. 26) at 6:30 p.m. at Tillicum Elementary School, 8514 Maple St. SW, for people to learn more about Eurasian Watermilfoil, how to control it and to provide input on the management plan.

For more information contact Greg Vigoren, 253-983-7771, or email gvigoren@cityoflakewood.us.