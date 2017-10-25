Overnight I-5 ramp closures create access for ramp traffic on new I-5 bridge

TACOMA – Contractor crews building the new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge will close ramps during the overnight hours of Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 27 in preparation for ramp traffic to begin crossing the new bridge.

From 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, to 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close.

From 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, the following ramps will close to traffic:

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East (exit #136A)

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road (exit #136B)

In addition to the ramp closures, a single lane on northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

During the closures, signed detours will be in place. The Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will remain open. The closures are necessary so crews can install signs, set barrier, pave and stripe. This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

Once the ramps re-open, drivers using those ramps will enter and exit the highway in new locations. Drivers who use the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will cross the new 1,569 foot Puyallup River Bridge prior to merging with mainline I-5 traffic.

Drivers on northbound I-5 heading to the Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street East will exit mainline I-5 south of the river and cross the new Puyallup River Bridge to reach the interchange. The new exit is approximately a half-mile south of the current exit.

Shifting the ramp traffic onto the new bridge allows crews to build lanes to match the new alignment of northbound I-5 leading up to the new bridge. If weather cooperates, all northbound I-5 traffic could be driving on the new bridge as soon as spring 2018.

The Washington State Department of Transportation provided a graphic on Flickr that shows the new ramp locations and work zone. Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.