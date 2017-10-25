Missing voter information

Submitted by Marion Smith

The following information does not appear in the voter’s pamphlet.

Biography:

Elected Experience: Member of Steilacoom Town Council since 2002 and awarded the Certified Municipal Leader by the Association of Washington Cities in 2004.

Other Professional Experience: Retired military officer with experience as a staff officer at several levels of command. Owner of an electrical contracting company since 1982.

Education: BS Electrical Engineering, Kansas State University, 1961; graduate of Military Command and General Staff College, 1978; attendance at many seminars concerning duties of council conducted by Association of Washington Cities.

Community Service: Member of Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce, Steilacoom Historic Museum Association and VFW Post #91.

Candidate’s Statement:

As a member of the Steilacoom Town Council for nearly 16 years I have supported the many public works jobs which have improved the living conditions in Steilacoom, i.e., new streets, replacement of underground power lines, public park equipment and emergency services.

The town is facing a time in which the revenues will no longer meet our public service commitments and reserve fund must be used to supplement these expenditures. The town has been operating on a very austere budget for several years, but now must use these reserve funds for the core services required to administer the town. However, the Town of Steilacoom has been able to maintain these reserves for this eventuality due to the previous council decisions and great staff work.

The diligence of the town staff to obtain grant money has enabled the town to rebuild many streets during this period. Along with the Mayor, Staff and other council members I will continue to explore ways to insure the vital services for the town are met in the most economical manner possible.