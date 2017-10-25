Lakewood seeks to fill Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board Vacancies

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill five (5) vacancies on the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board.
Read more: Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board Vacancies – DUE: December 11, 2017
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By City of Lakewood Leave a Comment Tagged With: Government, LakewoodFiled Under: Things To Know
The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill five (5) vacancies on the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board.
Read more: Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board Vacancies – DUE: December 11, 2017
Leave a Reply