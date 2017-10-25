The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Japanese food and gifts galore at Tacoma Buddhist Temple fall bazaar

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Things To Do

Submitted by Debby Abe

Enjoy Japanese food and shop for housewares and gifts at the annual Tacoma Buddhist Temple Fall Food & Crafts Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Serving teriyaki bowls at the 2014 bazaar.

The menu will feature original recipes for bazaar favorites, including: chicken teriyaki, rice curry, tofu bowl, udon noodles, traditional mochi (sweet rice) and handmade pies. The bake sale will include the always-popular mochi pastries, along with an assortment of handmade treats.

One of the antique Japanese dolls at the bazaar rummage sale Nov. 5.

Take-out is available.

Browse through Asian-themed décor, dishware and crafts at the rummage sale. Unique this year, nearly 20 Japanese antique dolls and cases for sale.

2017 Fall Food and Crafts Bazaar
Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, Wash. 98402
When: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission: Free. Menu items $1 to $10. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted.
More info: www.tacomabt.org, Buddhist.temple@tacomabt.org, or call (253) 627-1417

Some of the antique Japanese dolls at the bazaar rummage sale Nov. 5.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *