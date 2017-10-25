Japanese food and gifts galore at Tacoma Buddhist Temple fall bazaar

Submitted by Debby Abe

Enjoy Japanese food and shop for housewares and gifts at the annual Tacoma Buddhist Temple Fall Food & Crafts Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

The menu will feature original recipes for bazaar favorites, including: chicken teriyaki, rice curry, tofu bowl, udon noodles, traditional mochi (sweet rice) and handmade pies. The bake sale will include the always-popular mochi pastries, along with an assortment of handmade treats.

Take-out is available.

Browse through Asian-themed décor, dishware and crafts at the rummage sale. Unique this year, nearly 20 Japanese antique dolls and cases for sale.

2017 Fall Food and Crafts Bazaar

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, Wash. 98402

When: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free. Menu items $1 to $10. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted.

More info: www.tacomabt.org, Buddhist.temple@tacomabt.org, or call (253) 627-1417