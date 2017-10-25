Everyone In The Nation Should Take A Tax Class!

Submitted by Shannon Bird

Do you know and understand what someone puts on your tax return? You should. It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to ensure their tax return is true and correct, not the person who prepared the tax return! That’s the law. What is the best way to keep yourself out of trouble with the IRS? Know the law.

Liberty Tax believes every person in the nation should take a tax class, whether you plan to prepare your own taxes or just want to understand the tax return someone else prepared for you. As part of our belief in giving back to the community, Liberty tax offers a free tax class. It’s twice per week for 4 weeks, and starts soon.

You must pre-register and pay for your own books (we can provide the instructors, the classroom, the knowledge, and everything else but the books). Learn how to prepare federal tax returns. You’ll learn who to claim as a tax dependent, whether to file as Head of Household or not, what tax credits are available that put refund money in your pocket, and so much more. Want to work in the tax industry? We hire from our classes, too.

This class is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-4pm in Lakewood, starts the first part of November and ends November 30th. We have another class from 9am-1pm at 38th and Pacific. Call 253-301-1103 or 844-DoTaxes to register or for more information.