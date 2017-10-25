A place to see (and hear) on Halloween

Submitted by Laurie in Lakewood

If you like the sights and sounds of Halloween, and you’re going to be in Lakewood, you’ll want to check out 7826 Agate Drive, S.W. through Tuesday, October 31st.

There’s a party in the yard, and they’ve all shown up: fiendish fiends, spiders, bats, cats, skeletons, werewolves, even aliens! Children wanting to reach the front door for treats must walk past scary creatures. But lining the white picket fence are good pumpkins of all kinds (even Mickey, Goofy and Minnie). It’s a party with music: You can dance and sing to hundreds of songs, such as “Ghostbusters” (“something strange in the neighborhood,” indeed) and “The Monster Mash” (sung by Frankenstein himself, Boris Karloff). Colored lights flash, in perfect time to the music, jumping around all things in the yard. And sometimes between the songs, you hear the non-music: screams, howls, slamming doors. Also, Agate Drive, S.W., is a pretty good street for candy.

Yes, 7826 Agate does this every year and it’s different every year. It’s lots of fun.

(And be sure to come back in mid-December, when 7826 puts up their Holiday display.)

Directions: 7826 Agate Drive, S.W. is in the Oakbrook section of Lakewood. Agate Drive is parallel to Steilacoom Blvd., S.W. When you find the Dollar Tree store at 8111 Steilacoom, just turn into Oakbrook on close-by streets — either turn on Phillips Road, S.W. , or turn on 83rd Avenue, S.W. If you can’t find it, just look for the red brake lights of the stopped cars on Agate. And, you may just see Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf out dancing in the street.