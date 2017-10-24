University Place, Puyallup featured in the 2nd Season of State Plate

In State Plate, Entertainer, Restaurateur, and Former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks tastes his way across the United States on a quest to assemble plates that represent each state’s most historic, famous, and tastiest foods.

He samples crabs in Maryland, chili in Texas, potatoes in Idaho, and all manner of other dishes as he travels from coast to coast visiting farms, ranches, markets, and festivals in order to uncover the stories and legends behind each state’s unique food traditions. It’s a heaping helping of America’s most cherished cuisine, rich in history, folklore, and flavor. After two seasons of State Plate, Taylor will have documented the most popular foods from 36 states in the U.S.

When many think of Washington they imagine the iconic structure of the Space Needle, seeing fish being thrown at Pike Place Market or hiking Mount Rainier National Park, but what about the food? Taylor Hicks travels the state discovering all the delectable dishes the state has to offer. Taylor visited University Place, Olympia, Puyallup and Seattle and filled his plate with delicious food from each of these areas.

The Washington episode of State Plate will air on INSP on Friday, October 27th at 5:00PM PT. (Find channel.) Taylor Hicks and any of the food contributors are available for interview opportunities, and I can also make a screener of the episode available to you in anticipation of a review or interview.