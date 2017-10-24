Share passion, learn and be inspired at MakerFest

TACOMA – Explore building, creating, crafting, coding and more through displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities at MakerFest. Join neighbors Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup. Pierce County Library System, Puyallup Public Library and Timberland Library are sponsoring this free, all-ages event.

“MakerFest plans to bring together creative and talented people—and those people that want to be creative and talented,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director of Pierce County Library. “Children and adults can spend an hour or the whole day learning and having fun. They can hone skills they may already have or learn entirely new interests.”

MakerFest features more than 40 exhibitors including arts and crafts, technology, robotics, homesteading, health, food preservation, emergency preparedness, science and much more. Many exhibit booths will also have hands-on activities to help people learn do-it-yourself (DIY) processes.

The event will feature three stages for presentations on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), arts and crafts and music.

Also, at the event, children will have fun while they play and learn with KaBOOM! Imagination Playground™. Giant unit blocks that help children build math skills as they count and sort blocks; literacy skills as they talk about building projects; and many other skills while playing.

For the past couple of years, Pierce County Library held two events, DIYFest and Lakewood MakerFest. To showcase and celebrate the skills and talents of both the maker and DIY culture the Library System combined the events.

Previous attendees at the two events reported:

“I loved the diversity and opportunity to learn.”

“My favorite part was the friendly people willing to share their knowledge.”

“I liked that all the organizations were together so I could get all my information at once and then some!”

Anticipated attendance for this year’s event is 1,000 people. Visit makerfest.pcls.us for more information.