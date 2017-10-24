PLU Theater presents Aunt Raini

TACOMA, Wash – Pacific Lutheran University Theatre is proud to present Aunt Raini, a piece written and directed by Tom Smith, which explores the themes of artistic responsibility and inherited guilt in the life of Leni Riefenstahl. The play will be held in Eastvold Auditorium in Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 26-28th at 7:30 p.m., and also on October 29th at 2 p.m.

The play was intended only to be fictional but shifted to be biographical as well. While Leni Riefenstahl and everything about her is true, the characters of Katherine and Joel are fictitious. Katherine plays an important role as she confronts her great-aunt of her past. There is a struggle between whether great art created by hate should be commended or destroyed.

Helene “Leni” Riefenstahl was born in Berlin in 1902. She was a famous dancer, world-renowned actor, successful director, and a published photographer. While she had an amazing career, her life was followed by many difficult challenges. Tom Smith wants his audience to question, “Was Leni Riefenstahl innocent of wrong-doing, as she always claimed? Was she an opportunist who found a way to establish herself as a director in an era in which women filmmakers had few opportunities, or was she something far more devious and corrupt?”

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite. Prices are the following: $10 – general admission; $5 – 60+, military, alumni and students; free – 18 and younger. This production contains mild adult content.

