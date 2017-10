Join Lakewood Republican Women at their Political Action Committee Country Western Bar-b-que FUNdraiser on November 4, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (social); 6:00 p.m. (dinner) at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club.

Attire is Country Western (jeans permitted). Cost is $50.00 per person (includes fundraiser). Speaker will be Dee Drewry, President, Washington Federation of Republican Women. RSVP: No later than October 31, 2017, to Virginia Suslick, (253) 312-2829.