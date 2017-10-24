Caring for Kids Color Book and Crayon Drive

Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids is holding its annual color book and crayon drive November 1st – December 1st. The color books and crayons will be distributed at four local food banks, Greater Lakes Mental Health, WIC, LASA, Tillicum Community Center and Springbrook Connection holiday event.

If you have a group or organization that would like to help us, please contact Diane at 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net. Individual donations can be dropped off at the collection bin in the Clover Park School District main administration building on Gravelly Lake Drive.