Care to share your opinion on the 31st Ave SW overpass about SR 512?

PUYALLUP – People who use 31st Avenue Southwest (State Route 161) over SR 512 in Puyallup are invited to weigh in on proposed strategies to reduce congestion and delays on the well-traveled road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will host an online open house to highlight options being considered and take public comments between Monday, Oct. 23 and Monday, Nov. 6.

“We’re asking the people who use this overpass to tell us what they think,” said Dennis Engel, WSDOT Planning Manager. “This study will help us determine the best strategies to address the needs of the growing Puyallup-area community.”

Feedback received from the online open house is an important part of WSDOT’s feasibility study that is examining widening and improvements for all users of the road on the SR 161/31st Avenue Southwest overpass above SR 512.

Those interested can learn more about the study and participate in the open house by visiting the SR 161/31st Avenue SW overcrossing study website.