Volunteers needed to help with Lakewood Community Cleanup Oct. 28, 29

Looking to clock some volunteer hours? We need your help for our first Lakewood Community Clean Up, Oct. 28-29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here’s the details:

Volunteer Duties:

Assist in directing traffic through the event

Help unload materials out of vehicles at transfer station

Where and When:

Lakewood Transfer Station – 3869 94th St SW

October 28 and 29. Morning and afternoon shifts available.

Requirements:

At least 18 years old.

Volunteers will need to wear close-toed shoes and long pants. All other safety equipment will be provided.

Contact for further questions:

Please contact Assistant to the City Manager Torie Brazitis (253-983-7702, tbrazitis@cityoflakewood.us) with questions or to sign up. You can also sign up using this link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/2DWW3MY

We appreciate your help!