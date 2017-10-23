Volunteers needed to help with Lakewood Community Cleanup Oct. 28, 29

Looking to clock some volunteer hours? We need your help for our first Lakewood Community Clean Up, Oct. 28-29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here’s the details:
Volunteer Duties:
- Assist in directing traffic through the event
- Help unload materials out of vehicles at transfer station
Where and When:
- Lakewood Transfer Station – 3869 94th St SW
- October 28 and 29. Morning and afternoon shifts available.
Requirements:
- At least 18 years old.
- Volunteers will need to wear close-toed shoes and long pants. All other safety equipment will be provided.
Contact for further questions:
- Please contact Assistant to the City Manager Torie Brazitis (253-983-7702, tbrazitis@cityoflakewood.us) with questions or to sign up. You can also sign up using this link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/2DWW3MY
We appreciate your help!
Leave a Reply