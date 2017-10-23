The Suburban Times

Volunteers needed to help with Lakewood Community Cleanup Oct. 28, 29

Looking to clock some volunteer hours? We need your help for our first Lakewood Community Clean Up, Oct. 28-29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here’s the details:

Volunteer Duties:

  • Assist in directing traffic through the event
  • Help unload materials out of vehicles at transfer station

Where and When:

  • Lakewood Transfer Station – 3869 94th St SW
  • October 28 and 29. Morning and afternoon shifts available.

Requirements:

  • At least 18 years old.
  • Volunteers will need to wear close-toed shoes and long pants. All other safety equipment will be provided.

Contact for further questions:

We appreciate your help!

