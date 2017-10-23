Pierce College Puyallup Theatre presents “Wild Washington”

As a tribute to the natural beauty surrounding the Pacific Northwest, Pierce College Puyallup Theatre presents its original fall production “Wild Washington.” The production takes place Nov. 2-4 at 7 p.m. in Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Black Box Theatre.

The play will explore our connections within the ecology of Western Washington – our flora, our fauna, our wind and our waves. From beaches to mountains, shore to sea – how do we find our place in the family of things? To what extent do we consider ourselves a part of nature?

The show’s cast of 10 has had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in all aspects of producing a play, from script development to set design and directing. Director Nichole Nicholson calls this devised method of stage production a unique experience for everyone.

“Students are really able to build teamwork skills, because it is such a collaborative process,” she said. “We have a lot of first-time actors involved, and what happens when you work in a big group like this is people’s natural talents begin to emerge. The process gives students inspiration to work from, and it’s such a fun experience.”

The play will focus on three unique ecosystems found in Washington: the rainforest, Mount Rainier, and the Puget Sound. Nicholson hopes audiences will develop an appreciation for these fragile ecosystems and the natural beauty surrounding us all.

