Home Instead Senior Care Offers Signs to Look for in Seniors around the Holidays

Submitted by Home Instead Senior Care

The holidays are just around the corner and for many, that means heading home to spend time with loved ones. For adult children who see their aging parents infrequently, the season often uncovers signs that seniors might need a little extra help at home.

While independence is top-of-mind for most seniors, Home Instead Senior Care offers assistance with basic tasks – such as meal preparation, light housekeeping, companionship and medication reminders. These often mean the difference between whether a senior can stay at home or go to a care community.

This holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care offers a few simple signs that can be used to identify whether a loved one might need assistance.

1. Look over the grocery list. Has your loved one’s declining health prompted her to purchase more convenience and junk foods, and neglect proper nutrition? Is she losing weight?

2. Look on top of furniture and countertops. Are dust and dirt signs that household tasks are becoming more difficult for your parents?

3. Look through the mail. Is Mom’s dementia causing her to forget to pay bills and answer correspondence?

4. Look below bathroom and kitchen sinks. Is poor eyesight making it difficult for your elderly relative to read medication labels and to properly store cleaning materials? Is Dad forgetting to refill medications and to take them on schedule? Check the refill date against the number of pills in the bottle to help determine if he is taking medication regularly. Or call the pharmacy.

5. Look at your senior’s appearance. Is clothing dirty and unkempt, and is your loved one neglecting personal hygiene?