CPSD holds interpreter training class at Student Services Center, Oct. 26

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Clover Park School District (CPSD) will hold a free interpreter training class Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. The class is open to anyone who is fluent in English and another language and interested in becoming a district interpreter.

All bilingual and multilingual persons are welcome to attend. Speakers of the following languages are in high demand: Vietnamese, Korean, Marshallese, Romanian, Spanish and Kosraean. The class will cover different types of interpretation, interpreting for clarity and the ethics of interpreting for families in a school setting.

This class is required for those applying to be district interpreters.

For more information, and to register, please contact Holly Bocchi, CPSD family and community partnership coordinator at 253-583-5043 or hbocchi@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.