City of DuPont – Youth Recreational Basketball

Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

The City of DuPont Parks & Recreation Youth Recreational Basketball is open for registration. Open to all 1st – 8th grade boys and girls. The deadline to register in November 10, 2017.

The season runs from December 4, 2017 – February 24, 2018. Expect to have two practices a week, a game on Saturday, and a ton of fun.

For more information call DuPont Parks & Recreation at 253-912-5381/5245 or email dupontbasketball@gmail.com

Here is a link to the registration form.
dupontwagov.seamlessdocs.com/f/2017Basketball

