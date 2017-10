The City of Lakewood will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26 (6:30 pm) on an Integrated Aquatic Vegetation Management Plan for American Lake. This is due to the spread of Eurasian Watermilfoil, a non-native invasive aquatic plant, in the lake. The meeting will take place in the gymnasium at Tillicum Elementary School, 8514 Maple Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. Learn more at the City’s website.