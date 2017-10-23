Abundance Will Provide Millions of Meals for People in Need

A delicious dinner, exciting live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to help families in need. Emergency Food Network’s Abundance Dinner and Auction provides a fun way for people to come together to make an impact on food insecurity in Pierce County.

On October 28, 2017, more than 400 attendees of this annual fundraising event will share their abundance in support of Emergency Food Network at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center. The event raises more than $378,000 that will result in 2 million meals for hungry families and individuals throughout the community.

The evening begins with a silent auction, and moves on to a dinner and live auction. Items available to the highest bidders include tickets to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last race at the 2017 Ford Ecoboost 400, a trip to Hawaii, and keys to a 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo for two days.

Waste Connections is the Presenting Sponsor of Abundance. Other sponsors include Chuckals Office Products, DaVita, Financial Insights, Franciscan Foundation, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, Gus Paine Insurance, Heartland Express, Heritage Bank, HomeStreet Bank, Host Hospitality, Johnson Family Properties, KeyBank, LaborWorks, MultiCare Health System, Murray Pacific Corporation, Panagiotu Pension Advisors, Snuffin’s Catering, The Boeing Company, Timberland Bank, Sheri Tonn, UFCW Local 367, West Shore Contracting, Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay, and Zack Rosenbloom & Associates.

There are still seats available to attend Abundance. Visit the Emergency Food Network website for more information or to buy tickets. (www.efoodnet.org/event/abundance-2017)