Tyee Park Elementary students honored

Each year the city’s Stormwater and Surfacewater Management team works with Clover Park School District students to put out an annual Stormwater Pollution Prevention Calendar. This year the city partnered with Tyee Park Elementary School, requesting students to submit artwork for the calendar.

The project is two-fold, it allows the city to showcase our talented youth, while also teaching our children about the importance of not polluting our waterways.

The City Council recognized the students at a meeting Monday. In total 15 students’ artwork was chosen to comprise the calendar.

They are: