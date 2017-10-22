Tyee Park Elementary students honored

Each year the city’s Stormwater and Surfacewater Management team works with Clover Park School District students to put out an annual Stormwater Pollution Prevention Calendar. This year the city partnered with Tyee Park Elementary School, requesting students to submit artwork for the calendar.
The project is two-fold, it allows the city to showcase our talented youth, while also teaching our children about the importance of not polluting our waterways.
The City Council recognized the students at a meeting Monday. In total 15 students’ artwork was chosen to comprise the calendar.
They are:
- Ashyra Kinchen (4th grade)
- Virginia Toailoa (4th grade)
- Alana Clouthier (3rd grade)
- Robert Coats (1st grade)
- Keighlauna Eberly (3rd grade)
- Luis Vaca (3rd grade)
- Cassandra Bower (5th grade)
- Kennedee Robinson (4th grade)
- Tyler Koden (2nd grade)
- Angela Sanchez (5th grade)
- Arciniega Elian (5th grade)
- Ashley Lagunez (3rd grade)
- Carlos Salgado (2nd grade)
- Yuihanis Torres-Quintero (3rd grade)
- Joseph Ramos (1st grade)
