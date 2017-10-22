Pierce College Foundation scholarships are available now

Did you know that the Pierce College Foundation has awarded more than $160,000 in scholarships over the past year alone? Submit your application today for consideration for winter quarter scholarships.

Applications are available through TheWashBoard.org, a free scholarship clearinghouse that matches scholarship seekers with providers. Once a profile is completed through TheWashBoard.org, students will also be matched with countless scholarships from other funders using the site – Pierce College is one of many scholarship providers.

“Student success is at the forefront of everything we do, especially when it comes time to award scholarships,” said Manager for Donor and Alumni Relations Nicole Ferris. “Sharing the stories of Pierce College students is a driving force for why donors choose to give toward scholarships and grants. The more students we have applying for scholarships means that our donors are helping to change more lives.”

The majority of Pierce College Foundation scholarships range from $500 to $1,500. The priority deadline is Nov. 6, so submit your application today!

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.