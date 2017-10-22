Paving brings overnight lane closures to I-5 near DuPont this week

DUPONT – Weather permitting, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will continue paving during overnight hours the week of Oct. 23. The lane closures will take place on Interstate 5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive. Crews will work in only one direction each night. Allowable closure hours are listed below:

Southbound I-5

Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct 25, single lane closures will start at 9 p.m., with double lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, Oct. 26, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Oct. 27, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Northbound I-5

Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 25, single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, Oct. 26, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 27, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.