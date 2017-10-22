The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Paving brings overnight lane closures to I-5 near DuPont this week

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

DUPONT – Weather permitting, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will continue paving during overnight hours the week of Oct. 23. The lane closures will take place on Interstate 5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive. Crews will work in only one direction each night. Allowable closure hours are listed below:

Southbound I-5

  • Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct 25, single lane closures will start at 9 p.m., with double lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each following day.
  • Thursday, Oct. 26, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.
  • Friday, Oct. 27, single lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Northbound I-5

  • Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 25, single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.
  • Thursday, Oct. 26, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.
  • Friday, Oct. 27, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *