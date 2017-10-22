National Anthem Protest – Out of Sight/Out of Mind

Submitted by Carl “Papa” Palmer

Remember when “streaking” was the thing, when knuckleheads in the buff would run onto the football field for their “flash of glory” in the spotlight on national television? It all stopped when the antic was no longer aired.

Or when a spectator would jump from the stands onto the baseball field, run up to a player or attempt to steal a base? This also stopped when the cameras focused elsewhere.

Same goes for the National Anthem sideline protest.

During the playing/singing of our Star Spangled Banner televise only the American flag waving over the stadium, a jet flyover or perhaps pan the fans.

There’ll be video enough uploaded to social media for those wanting to view the protest.