Where Have All The Prairies Gone?

Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society

Andrew Fritz, instructor of Environmental Sciences at Clover Park Technical College, will demonstrate with slides and commentary how various organizations are restoring the prairies and oak savannahs that once flourished throughout the South Puget Sound region.

Join us for free refreshments and a fascinating presentation at a NEW location for our programs: Best Western Motor Inn Meeting Room, 6125 Motor Ave SW in Lakewood.

7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 24 • A FREE presentation by the Lakewood Historical Society.