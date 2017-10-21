Treasure Hunters and Four Heroes Elementary

Submitted by Ria Johnson-Covington Board Chair and Wally Endicott Director

Kids at Hope Northwest invites you to join the National Kids at Hope Board of Directors for a fellowship dinner on Friday, October 27th at the Asian Pacific Cultural Center. We will have dinner and entertainment as well as recognition of some of our local Treasure Hunters. Hope you can join us.

Please register through this page no later than October 25th. Questions? Contact Wally Endicott at 253-229-7310 or email wallyjendicott@gmail.com

www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-at-hope-national-board-of-directors-dinner-tickets-38153272465

We are hosting our national board retreat in Washington State on Oct 26th, 27th and 28th. We have an all-day Kids at Hope tour scheduled, because we know some people need to time travel to see and experience what a Kids at Hope school really is. Kids at Hope schools indirectly closes the achievement gap, reduces bullying and increases attendance. That is why I am a proud board chair and supporter of Kids at Hope. We would like to invite Lakewood and the surrounded communities to Celebrate in Clover Park’s Four Heroes school successes! You will not want to miss it!

Here is the the Agenda for the 1st stop on the Tour- Four Heroes

Friday 10/27

730 arrive Four Heroes

745 participate in opening assembly & present National Model Banner

800 continental Breakfast and discussion with John Mitchell and staff

830 begin tour

945 Depart Four Heroes

Please reach out if you have any questions, concerns or thoughts. I hope to see you there!