Despite weather, construction continues on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Despite several weather-related cancellations this week, contractor crews working on three HOV projects in Tacoma are optimistic that overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 will resume the week of Oct. 23.

Work that will allow contractor crews to move ramp traffic on to the new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge is now tentatively scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 27. The work involves closing three ramps to finish paving and striping. All work is weather-dependent. Signed detours will be in place for all ramp closures.

Ramp and lane closures:

Single- and double- lane closures are schedule during overnight hours on both directions of I-5 in Tacoma between 48th Street and M Street.

Monday, Oct. 23

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. During the closure, drivers heading to SR 16 and the Tacoma city center drivers will be detoured via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers who use the Portland Avenue ramp to the southbound c/d will have access to one lane of the c/d. This closure is weather dependent.

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers who use the Portland Avenue ramp to the southbound c/d will have access to one lane of the c/d. This closure is weather dependent.

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 26

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers who use the Portland Avenue ramp to the southbound c/d will have access to one lane of the c/d. This closure is weather dependent.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 27

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close around the clock from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street and Port of Tacoma Road, exit #136A and #136B, will close around the clock from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.