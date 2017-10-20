Sent Homeward Bound – Along the Erie Canal (Sort Of)

And each town looks the same to me, the movies and the factories

And every stranger’s face I see reminds me that I long to be,

Homeward bound

– Paul Simon / Art Garfunkel

Rolling into downtown Albany on a Saturday morning is easy business. Finding the starting point of the Erie Canal trail I hoped to follow was less so; I never did find an actual start. I spotted a crowd of hundreds along the Hudson River and figured some sort of athletic event was underway. Turns out, the finish line of the Albany Marathon was right where I was ready to pedal. The trail was open, but no way am I going to ride against marathoners finishing their run. To get a start I rode on a side street to about the 20-mile mark where the six-hour finishers were giving it their all. I waited until runner 779 passed, the very last runner of the day, on a marathon pace I hate to imagine.

One cyclist told me that he was traveling from Rotterdam. I was impressed until I bicycled through Rotterdam, a local town, not far from Albany and realized we were talking of quite different cities. The bicycle trail from Albany to Schenectady and for a ways beyond is well marked. Frequent Erie Canalway Trail medallions let you know you’re not off route. A woman in Schenectady piped up with the “Excuse me, sir” and I felt the hustle coming on. Her hands were full and she asked, “Could you please pull this leaf out from my teeth?” Sure enough, the stem of a leaf was lodged between her front teeth. Happy to oblige, I removed the leaf for her. Just another brief encounter along the way.

Without the brief encounters I have with the people I meet along the way, I don’t know that I’d be out on these bicycle tours. Sometimes a simple five-minute conversation, an exceptionally friendly owner of a roadside motel or meeting a fellow cyclist, will make my day. There are not as many cyclists out now as you might think. Mark had pedaled from San Francisco and was aiming for Boston for a wedding this weekend. Miles stopped his car alongside the road. He had ridden from Seattle to Key West and just wanted to chat with another cyclist. People share direct and sometimes personal stories with a traveler they will never see again. And on this trip I got “the question” more often than on prior trips; “Why are you doing this?” Some may think I have a cause, a fundraising sort of thing, but I don’t have a perfect answer for them. One either understands travel or one doesn’t; there is no right answer and it varies for all of us.

The city of Rome was still a day further along. In Massachusetts, many of the towns and villages I rode through were founded in the 18th century; often from the 1760s and 1770s. As I rode further west, the western migration was documented by signboards announcing establishment of towns in the 1820s or 1830s. Similar differences appear with cemeteries. Those of the 1800s were small, with simple headstones eroded by time and weather. As I traveled west, the cemeteries became larger and the crypts more elaborate. I’m not a flag waver, but drinking coffee at a VFW hall bench, I read and contemplated names and dates of veterans from Lima, New York, inscribed on bricks, who had their lives taken in various overseas conflicts. I enjoy the poignant subtlety of a simple memorial.

The Erie Canal Bicycle Trail is not what I expected. Sure, there are 368 miles of trail connecting Albany and Buffalo, yet the trail is annoying and wonderful. Long stretches along the Mohawk River are scenic and I especially enjoy the remnants of early American industrial might. The original 19th century canal was supplanted by a 1930s canal. At times, the Erie Canal is well marked and maintained. Other times, and this is the frustrating part, signage vanishes, trail maintenance lapses, and valued time is wasted sorting out the way. Clear and accurate information is valued by cyclists, and with just a bit more effort this ride would become fabulous. Knowing what I know now about this trail and with more research, I’d readily ride it again. More time would be good, to go slowly and explore more.

Past Utica I camped at one of the operating locks along the modern canal. The locks are perfect campsites for touring bicyclists—free and comfortable. But between Utica and Syracuse I decided to break from the trail. I needed to cover miles and so once again shared the road with motorists. The good news is that wide road shoulders kept me safe most of the way to Buffalo. Most of the roadway has a center rumble strip. It’s a good thing for safety. When you are startled by a vehicle crossing the center line it means the driver is giving you as much room as they can. More dangerous are the drivers that hold to their lane, easing way too close for comfort at times.

When you begin making your own route, Google Maps tries to push you one way and local knowledge another. I shaved twenty-five miles off the trip with my own route creation. No doubt the western part of the Erie Canal is a good ride, but it was slowing me too much; once I had a flight reservation made, trails became uncertain. My sole regret is not making the time to ride to Niagara Falls; perhaps I’ll come this way again.

Past Syracuse, I pushed for a few 60-mile days, getting to the outskirts of the Buffalo with a 70-mile day. Still, not more than a dozen miles from Buffalo I was riding through farm country. Very nice riding, but strange to be so near a city with little evidence I was approaching one.

Getting out of town, getting home, always takes a few moves when I’m far away on my bicycle. A local bicycle shop will pack my bike for shipment home, arrangements have to be made for that, a room not too far from the shop or airport is needed, and a cheap suitcase from a thrift store is how I pack my gear. I’ll use the suitcase twice, once to get home and once on my next trip. When I arrive somewhere next time, I will leave it behind when my bicycle is assembled and I’m ready to roll. Uber seems a perfect solution now that I am without transportation; Uber and the local bus.

No frost on the pumpkins yet, but any day now. Corn stalks are browning and await a late harvest. Even the locks along the Erie Canal will close for the season in a few days. Large flights of Canada geese head south and let me know it’s time for me to fly west.

Thanks for riding along.

Richard Dorsett

October 16, 2017

Buffalo, New York from my iPhone