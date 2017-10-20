Obituary Notices – October 20

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Alan Conley Wight; Diana Jean Larsen; Bruce Alonzo Tate. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Shirley Jean Bamford; Ronald Del Peterson; Terrie Lee Harding; Floyd Jake Boschee; Diana Mae Hulderman; Spencer Brian Goodwin; William Thomas Goebel; Rhonda Jean Reeves; Anna Bocanegra. Mountain View Funeral Home: Alice Noma Bowen; Kay Isbell-Triggs; Arsenio Mabry; Josine Cathrine Vanderlaan.
Comments
GRACE CLARK says
JUST A THOUGHT. WOULD BE EASIER TO READ OBIT’S IF FUNERAL HOMES WERE IN CAPS OR RED, IT ALL RUNS TOGETHER………………….
THANKS……VIEWING FROM SC.
Ben Sclair says
Interesting idea. I’ll take a look Grace.