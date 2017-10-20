Defense Department honors Conway for supporting military families

In recognition of his efforts to implement public policy changes aimed at improving the quality of life for Service members and their families residing in Washington, the U.S Defense Department has awarded Sen. Steve Conway, D-South Tacoma, with a certificate of appreciation.

“Our men and women of the military and their families sacrifice so much for our nation’s benefit,” said Conway. “As a society and a state, we must constantly be striving to ease the transition from military to civilian life to support our military families and prevent veterans from falling through the cracks and ending up on the streets.”

Conway sponsored Senate Bill 5359, which strengthens efforts to helps veterans and their spouses get credit for military experience to meet certain licensing requirements.

SB 5359 was passed by the Legislature unanimously and was signed into law by the governor in July.