Alice in Wonderland coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present its 5th annual “Special” joint presentation with its very own Lakewood Institute of Theatre — “Alice In Wonderland” for 9 shows only. The famous story by Lewis Carroll is adapted for the stage for an amazing adventure for the entire family.

The Show will run from November 2nd through 12th and be performed on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm – With a Special Performance on Wednesday, November 8th at 7:00pm.

Tickets are just $15.00 Each! The show is directed by The Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Education Director, JEREMY THOMPSON. This Production marks a true collaboration between the Lakewood Playhouse’s Mainstage and its Education Department as it brings all the production elements of a Main Stage show and combines them with the even bigger sense of wonder and adventure brought by the youth and educators!

The show has a HUGE CAST with Over 20 Actors of ALL AGES from Seven Years Old and up! It includes performances by returning actors such as Lanita Walker (The Cheshire Cat) and Theresa Byrd (The Mock Turtle). It also introduces a number of new faces such as Sara Theriault (Tweedledum), Barrett Stowe (Humpty Dumpty), Andrea Falchetti (Dormouse), Juli Dowd (March Hare), Nigel Kelley (Mouse), Mac Hansen (The King), Lauren Lutz (The Caterpillar), Kyle Yoder (Tweedledee), Nick Bray (The Hatter), Katheryn Grace Philbrook (The Queen) and introducing Roslyn Addy as “Alice.”

ABOUT THE SHOW: “Our Annual Tradition for ALL AGES – Performed by ALL AGES!”

Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature’s most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. The ever-curious Alice’s journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!