West Pierce Fire & Rescue to Host 21st Annual Fall Safety Day Event

On Saturday, October 21, 2017, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its 21st annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family, fully equipped with fire engine tours, games, safety information, custom-fit bike helmets, bake sale supporting the PTA at University Place Primary, and of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! Pumpkins have been generously donated by Spooner, Mosby and Sterino Farms.