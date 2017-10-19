Weather delays new northbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge opening to ramp traffic

TACOMA – Work that would allow contractor crews to move ramp traffic on to the new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge over the weekend of Oct. 20 has been postponed due to wet weather forecasts.

The work, which involves closing three ramps to finish paving and striping, will now take place during the next favorable weather weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will announce the new date once it becomes available. Updated weekly ramp and lane closures for all Tacoma/Pierce County HOV projects are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.