Two Guitars: Latin, classical, Abe Landa, David Sossa at UPS

TACOMA, Wash. – Two master guitarists will bring the sheer fun and mystery of Brazil’s northeastern music, the passion of the classics, and lively adaptations of Latin film soundtracks to Tacoma this fall.

Audiences can expect a panoramic experience of guitar music when Abe Landa and David Sossa perform in the Guitar Images concert on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m., in Schneebeck Concert Hall (off Union Ave. and N. 14th Street) at University of Puget Sound. Everyone is welcome to the Jacobson Series concert. Ticket information and a link to a map of campus are below.

“You will hear sounds from northeastern Brazil in the duet ‘Images do Nordeste,’ by contemporary composer Celso Machado,” says Landa, an affiliate artist with Puget Sound’s School of Music.

“The program will also feature adaptations of music from the films Cinema Paradiso (1988) and Black Orpheus (1959), and traditional selections, including pieces by Niccolò Paganini, Napoléon Coste, and Luis de Milán, all of which depict images of different times. The concert will close with an exciting Spanish guitar duo.”

Abe Landa is an award-winning classical guitarist and a performer of diverse genres, who has performed throughout the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. He received his Master of Music degree from The University of British Columbia, studying under Daniel Bolshoy. Landa was a prize winner at three consecutive Northwest Guitar Festival competitions (2013, 2014, 2015) and has placed first and second in several other regional competions. Landa has performed with the Guitar Orchestra of Seattle, Northwest Guitar Festival Orchestra, and as a collaborater in popular music performances.

David Sossa, a versatile classical guitarist who heads the guitar department at British Columbia Conservatory of Music, has performed in Japan, Italy, France, Spain, Canada, the United States, Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, and Ecuador. Born in Toronto and raised in Colombia, he has studied with world-class musicians and won numerous scholarships. He played as first guitar with the Guitar Society of Toronto Orchestra (2011–2013), and he has released recordings including a solo CD and collaborations with musicians locally and internationally. Sossa holds a Bachelor of Music from Universidad de Antioquia and a Master of Music from The University of British Columbia.

The Jacobsen Series, named in honor of Leonard Jacobsen, former chair of the piano department at Puget Sound, has been running since 1984. The Jacobsen Series Scholarship Fund awards annual music scholarships to outstanding student performers and scholars. The fund is sustained entirely by season subscribers and ticket sales.

FOR TICKETS: Tickets are available online at tickets.pugetsound.edu, or at Wheelock Information Center, 253.879.3100. Admission is $15 for the general public; $10 for seniors (55+), students, military, and Puget Sound faculty and staff. The concert is free for current Puget Sound students. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door.