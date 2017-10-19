Rico is Pet of the Week

Would you look at Featured Pet Rico’s winning smile? We’re all so surprised that this six-year-old sweetheart hasn’t been snatched up, as once he overcomes initial shyness he is all love.

If you’ve got an adult-only home and are looking for a little one to brighten your life, the Miniature Pinscher mix is a strong candidate, indeed. Other bonuses include that he’s done well when sharing space with other dogs during his stay here, and he walks fairly well on leash.

Stop by today to see all that Rico has to offer — #A521784. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.